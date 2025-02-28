ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the agreement between Pakistan and China for cooperation in space research as a new chapter in Pak-China friendship.

A new chapter has been added to space research between Pakistan and China, under which a Pakistani astronaut will leave for a mission to the Chinese space station.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the agreement on cooperation in space research between Pakistan and China is a new chapter in Pak-China friendship, under which the first Pakistani astronaut will leave for a mission to the Chinese space station Tiangong.

He said that this agreement reflects the deep friendship between the two countries, SPARCO will have to take full advantage of this opportunity so that Pakistan can achieve a prominent position in space research.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that this agreement will pave the way for Pakistan’s development in the field of space technology.

SPARCO Chairman and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also addressed the ceremony.