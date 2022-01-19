ISLAMABAD:In a bid to discuss recommendations for further legislation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday regarding legal issues related to elections.

During the meeting, the AGP assured that necessary legislation would be enacted with regards to EVM and i-voting. On the occasion, CEC Raja urged the government to play their role for speedy progress on the letter written to the prime minister. The attorney general affirmed that he would take up the matter with PM Imran.

On the other hand, expressing concern over electronic voting machines being “hacked and jammed”, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday described it as a reason to be banned by other countries. A meeting of the Parliamentary Affairs Committee was held under the chairmanship of Senator Taj Haider during which issues related to the election commission were discussed.

During the meeting, the committee revealed that the province of Punjab had the most gender gap. “The gender gap is highest in Punjab,” said committee member Farooq H Naik. ECP officials informed the Senate committee that “door-to-door registration had been completed in all four provinces.”

Balochistan senators expressed reservations about voter registration, adding that identity cards of women were not being made in Balochistan. They urged authorities concerned to summon NADRA officials. “We have been repeatedly told not to call NADRA and questions regarding NADRA are being raised every minute, but the notification given to us advises us not to call NADRA. I will discuss this matter with the Senate chairman,” Haider said.

The election commission secretary shed light on how there is a risk of hacking and jamming EVM machines. He informed the meeting participants that committees have been formed in this regard to review all these shortcomings and risks. “Some countries have banned EVMs, so a consensus is needed to use EVMs,” he said.

Another member Kamran Murtaza questioned that if voting machines cost so much, why wasn’t the government informed first?” In response, the ECP secretary said, “We would have told them if the government had asked us.”