.As the COVID-19 epidemic subsided, a significant step was Saudi Arabia’s restoration of Pakistan’s Hajj quota to pre-pandemic levels and the lifting of the maximum age limit.This was confirmed by the Ministry for Religious Affairs on Monday.

As per the Federal Ministry for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, the Saudi authorities gave him a draught of the annual agreement. According to this draught, Pakistan’s old Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims has been reinstated, and the age restriction of 65 years has been lifted.

The minister of religious affairs is at the four-day International Hajj Conference in Saudi Arabia right now. The minister met with other officials and his Saudi counterpart during his visit.

By the end of February this year, the ministry predicts that invitations to apply for the Hajj will be sent out. After the federal cabinet has approved the Hajj Policy 2023, the minister will make the announcement.

On the other hand, Tawfiq al-Rabi’ah, the Saudi Arabian minister for Hajj and Umrah, claimed that delegations from 19 nations, including Pakistan, India, and Iran, signed agreementsThe number of pilgrims, their arrival and departure information, and the services provided to them are all specified in these agreements.

Saudi minister mentioned that the Agreement has also been ratified by Turkey, Sudan, Yemen, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Bahrain.

In addition, the minister met with a team made up of ministers from 12 other nations, who he then briefed on the new services the Saudi government is providing Hajj pilgrims.