LAHORE: On Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf filed petitions in the Supreme Court’s (SC) Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta registries, demanding the registration of a FIR of the Wazirabad gun attack as demanded by party Chairman Imran Khan and contesting the Punjab police’s decision to withhold the names of the individuals the PTI Chairman had named in the FIR.

In addition, the senator Azam Swati video and the Kenyan murder of journalist Arshad Sharif are two other issues that the PTI petitions ask the top court to get involved in.Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Usman Buzdar, and other legislators filed the petition before the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry.

Buzdar delivered the petition to SC Ijaz Goraya, the deputy registrar.According to the petition, the PTI has asked for the creation of a judicial committee. It urged the court to take suo motu notice of these issues and act.

26 PTI legislators submitted two applications to the SC’s Karachi registry.The PTI called for inquiries into the shooting of Imran Khan, the video of Swati that was released, and the death of Arshad Sharif in its petitions.

Mehmood Jan, the deputy speaker of the Peshawar Assembly, Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousufzai, Kamran Bangish, Dr. Amjad, Senator Usman Tarkai, and others also filed similar petitions with the Peshawar registry.Three government officials are the targets of the PTI’s FIR for the Wazirabad gun incident.

The former prime minister claims that the current leader, the interior minister, and a member of the intelligence community plotted to assassinate him. However, the Punjab police refused to name the intelligence officer in the FIR, and they failed to file a complaint even four days after the incident.