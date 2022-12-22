LAHORE: Dense fog once more engulfed several cities in Punjab, including Lahore, on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, paralysing daily life and interfering with air and road travel.

The inclement weather also had an impact on flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, as numerous arriving aircraft were diverted to other airports while outbound flights were either delayed or cancelled.

The amount of traffic on the roads in various cities has been significantly hampered by the dense fog. The Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, the Motorway M11 from Lahore to Sialkot, and the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Balkasar have all been closed to all types of traffic, according to a representative for the motorway.

The motorway police have advised using the Grand Trunk (GT) Road for transport. They also recommended that the cars slow down and activate their fog lights.

The Motorway police have also asked people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. Dense fog has also disrupted travel along the National Highway in a number of sites across the province due to poor visibility.