KARACHI: On Monday, all educational institutions in Sindh and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed following the holiday break.

While private institutions in Sindh remained closed on the first day of classes with plans to reopen on January 4, government schools and colleges were open.

Due to their belief that temperatures in some areas of Sindh, particularly in Karachi, are anticipated to decline over the next several days, parents have petitioned the government to prolong the summer holiday.

Government schools, though, saw low attendance in both provinces.

In accordance with a decision made by the steering committee of the provincial education department, the Sindh government announced a winter break for all schools and colleges in the province from December 20 to January 1, 2023.