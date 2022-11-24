CIANJUR, INDONESIA: After being trapped under debris for two days without food or water and experiencing a terrible Indonesian earthquake, a six-year-old kid was miraculously rescued from the wreckage.

Following the powerful quake that struck the West Javan town of Cianjur on Monday, which left at least 271 people dead, the spectacular rescue that was caught on camera Wednesday night gave rise to new optimism that survivors would yet be rescued alive from the rubble.Everyone started crying as soon as we realised Azka was alive, including me, said Jeksen Kolibu, a 28-year-old volunteer from the area, on Thursday.

“It felt like a miracle, it was so emotional.”

In Cugenang, Cianjur’s worst-hit neighbourhood, rescue workers could be seen removing the youngster Azka from a wrecked home while he was still wearing the blue shirt and pants he was wearing when he became trapped.

A rescue worker wearing an orange hard hat ran after them to hold the boy’s hand, according to video released by the Bogor district administration in West Java. The man who pulled the boy out of a hole cut in the debris held him in both arms.

Then, a picture of Azka, whose last name is still unknown, was displayed as he sipped a drink while being held by a soldier and having his hair stroked by a medical professional.

A volunteer revealed on Thursday that his mother passed away in the earthquake and that her body was discovered hours before Azka was rescued.