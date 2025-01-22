ISLAMABAD: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that people have been punished on May 9, now what investigation will the commission conduct? They have carried out three attacks and finally come to the rescue.

While talking to the media outside the Parliament House, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Judicial Commission has not made any transaction that anyone has any objection to.

He said that in the 2013 elections, from 35 punctures to Form 47, everything should be included in the Judicial Commission. All sit-ins should also be included in this commission. May 9 and November 26 should also be included.

He said that May 9 has already been cleared, people have been punished, people have confessed to their crimes on May 9, then tell us what the Judicial Commission should investigate here.

Khawaja Asif said that I do not think that the international lobby should take any stand on Pakistan, PTI’s YouTubers kept printing notes all night that an announcement would be made today.

He said that Elon Musk has not only targeted Pakistan but also other countries, Elon Musk’s statements should be seen in the context of relations with the United States.

He said that civil disobedience is an old strategy of PTI, no one has stopped even a single step on their demand, people have stopped paying electricity bills and have shut down the electricity.

Criticizing PTI, the Defense Minister said that Pakistanis living abroad have to send money to their country, they have even carried out three attacks and finally come to the rescue.