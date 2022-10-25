Cricket West Indies confirmed on Monday that West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has resigned after the team’s elimination from the T20 World Cup in Australia.With a nine-wicket loss to Ireland on Friday in Hobart, the twice-champion West Indies were unexpectedly eliminated from the tournament and finished last in Group B with two points.

“I understand that the proud nations we represent are also suffering, in addition to the team, “added Simmons.”We simply didn’t show up, which is heartbreaking and frustrating. Because of this, we must now watch a competition without taking part because we weren’t skilled enough.

I sincerely apologise to our fans because it’s incomprehensible.Since the inaugural competition in South Africa in 2007, West Indies’ exit from the world championship was the earliest.West Indies won the T20 World Cup in 2016 after defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata under Simmons’ leadership.

The two-test series he will be in command of against Australia from November 30 to December 12 will be his final games.