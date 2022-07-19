KARACHI: After granted interim bail in the death of toddler Jazlan was denied, two suspects escaped the Malir courts.

Hasnain Faiz, the main suspect, his brothers Irfan and Ahsan Faiz, their father Muhammad Faiz, and friend Inshal have all been charged with murder in the shooting death of little Jazlan on May 25 in Bahria Town, Karachi, over a relatively minor disagreement.

On the applications looking for confirmation of the prior temporary pre-arrest bail awarded to Muhammad Faiz and his missing son Ahsan, Assistant District and Sessions Judge (Malir) issued his ruling.

The applicant’s failure to establish a case supporting the confirmation of their temporary bail was noticed by the judge. As a result, the judge dismissed their applications and denied their requests.Both suspects, who have been present in the courthouse, allegedly managed to flee after their bail petitions were rejected, according to witnesses and police.

Inspector Aslam Jutt, the investigating officer, had submitted an interim challan on the previous date, charging the father, his three kids, and his friend with killing Jazlan with a licenced pistol and attempting to hide the evidence and weapon in order to cover up the crime.

At the Gadap City police station, a case was opened under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.