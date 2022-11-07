The latest iPhones appear to experience the same issue as Android smartphones. With new software updates, issues typically affect Android devices, but this time, iOS 16 is giving the iPhone 14 and 13 problems.

The most recent batch of bugs targeting phone screens in iOS 16 was released for iPhones worldwide. According to reports, some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 devices have an odd screen-freezing fault. Every animation on the screen stops functioning as a result of the problem.

Some customers experienced the problem shortly after updating to iOS 16.1, which was issued last week to fix earlier problems. Several iPhone 14 Pro customers have posted complaints and problems with their devices on social media.

One of the incidents was an iPhone 14 Pro getting trapped in the Spotlight Search menu in a YouTube video despite the user’s attempts to close it. The app switcher was functioning flawlessly, so the phone wasn’t completely unresponsive, but it couldn’t get to the home screen.

Instead, as can be seen above, some other phones have a green screen issue. This primarily impacts iPhone 13 models. The phone is absolutely useless after the screen turns green. People who still had phones covered by warranties were able to get replacements.

Although the Cupertino behemoth has not yet issued a formal comment, it is likely well aware of the problem and working on a solution. It’s likely that iOS 16.2 will correct some of these flaws, but it’s not clear if it will also repair the screen problem.Additionally, we are unsure of the precise date of its general distribution.