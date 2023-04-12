MUZAFFARABAD: After Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was removed from office by the high court in a contempt case, senior minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed was chosen to serve as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s interim prime minister.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry signed a summary entrusting Mr. Ahmed with the authority of the house leader. The chief secretary of AJK published an announcement regarding this.

Following his conviction for contempt of court on Tuesday, Tanveer Ilyas Khan was barred by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court from holding any public office.

After he attacked the court’s stay orders at a public assembly, a full bench ruled against him on a contempt notice. The former premier also made an appearance before the court and expressed his complete regret for disparaging the judiciary.

The bench, however, rejected his apologies, removed him from office as prime minister of the AJK, and terminated his membership in the AJK assembly. He is the first prime minister of the AJK to be expelled by a court.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tanveer Ilyas Khan was sent a notice on Monday asking for an explanation through his principal secretary.

The high court stated in the notice that the language used by Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas during a public assembly was very insulting, improper, and indecent. Tanveer Ilyas also explicitly threatened the superior judiciary. His “previous track record from several months is [also] objectionable, unbecoming, and improper,” it continued, in addition to his “recent statement.”

According to the order, the high court’s judges council unanimously resolved not to ignore the issue “simply by shutting [its] eye from contemptuous and derogatory statement of the person who is at the helm of affairs.”