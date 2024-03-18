After Sui Southern, Sui Northern also requested to increase the price of gas.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has sought a further 147% hike in gas prices from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra).

Sui Northern’s gas price hike requested to be implemented from July 1.

Sui Northern has requested an increase in gas price of Rs 2646.18 per mmbt and asked that the new average gas price be fixed at Rs 4446.89.

Sui Southern's decision to make gas more expensive, application submitted in OGRA

Sui Northern Gas Company has estimated a revenue shortfall of Rs 189 billion 18 crore.

OGRA will hear the application of Sui Northern on March 25 in Kolhaur, while OGRA will also hear the application on March 27 in Peshawar.

It may be noted that Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has also submitted a request for further increase in gas price to OGRA.

Sui Southern has requested an increase of Rs 274 40 paise per mmbtu.

