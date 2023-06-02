Renowned Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon will make his first television appearance in over six years on the brand-new program ‘Barsatein’ with actress Shivangi Joshi.

On his Instagram account, Kushal teased the first glimpse of his upcoming drama.

He is shown going down the street in the rain while wearing a pantsuit in the opening scene of the promo. His attractive avatar attracts attention.

Shivangi, on the other hand, maybe seen halting a cab while carrying an umbrella in the teaser. The Beyhadh actor enters the cab as soon as it stops and requests that the driver get out. Shivangi is still processing what happened and is in shock.

Kushal, 38, and the stunning Jennifer Winget last appeared in the gripping and suspenseful thriller Beyhadh in 2016–2017.

He first gained notoriety in 2013’s drama Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma, Krystle D’Souza, and Karan Tacker all appeared in the star plus drama.

The actor later joined Bigg Boss season 7, the most popular reality series, where his relationship with Gauahar Khan garnered significant attention.

Barsatein, a new drama from Kushal Tandon, will shortly debut on Sony TV.