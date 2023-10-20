Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave central contracts to 5 more cricketers, after which the number of players who got the contract increased from 25 to 30.

According to PCB, spinners Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali have been included in ‘The c category’ while Tayyab Tahir, Amir Jamal, and Arshad Iqbal have been included in ‘The d category’.

Apart from this, while changing the category of former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, he has been promoted from ‘D’ to the ‘B’ category.

The list of 25 players included in the Central Contract announced earlier was approved during the tenure of former chairman Najam Sethi.

However, the management committee headed by Zaka Ashraf re-evaluated after which 5 more cricketers were given central contracts.

PCB announces new central contract, 202% hike in players’ salaries

It should be noted that PCB announced the new central contract for men’s players last month.

According to PCB, the new central contract will increase the remuneration of the players from 127 to 202 percent.