A few weeks after they announced their engagement, Rakhi Sawant called the police to report her spouse Adil Khan Durrani. According to Sawant, Khan was detained as a result of allegations of extramarital affairs and domestic violence.

Khan went to his wife’s house to meet her. Oshiwara Police arrived to the scene in the interim and detained him. According to accounts, Sawant had already reported her spouse to the police. This situation happened when the Main Hoon Na star was seen filing a complaint against her husband at a Mumbai police station.

Sawant has levelled numerous accusations against her husband, despite the fact that the precise cause of the arrest is yet unknown. On Monday, she claimed in a statement to the media that her mother, Jaya Bheda, passed away as a result of her husband’s failure to provide money for her care. Additionally, Sawant stated that Khan had moved in with his supposed girlfriend Tanu after leaving her.

She also accused him of abusing her, beating her, and using her as a stepping stone to success in Bollywood. In addition, Sawant asserted that he allegedly stole all of her money and was the subject of numerous criminal proceedings.

The report, however, stated that Sawant proceeded to a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband immediately after being seen at the Oshiwara police station. On social media, a video of the pair eating dinner together and feeding one another went viral. Sawant and her partner revealed their nuptials earlier this month, saying that their covert union took place on July 2 of last year. In addition, she became a Muslim for her husband.