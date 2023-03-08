Almost 130 million people have viewed Kahani Suno 2.0 by Kaifi Khalil on YouTube, which was first made available in 2021.

Several singers, such as Aima Baig and Emma Heesters, have covered the song, which has gained enormous popularity on social media.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, a singer and musician whose cover of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem recently became viral on social media, seized the opportunity to perform his rendition of the song.

The song’s interpretation by Chahat was well received by online users, who applauded his singing abilities.

Kahani suno 3.0 by chahat Fateh Ali Khan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/persUDAtuG — Muhammad Hamaad🇵🇰 (@SherlockKherloc) March 7, 2023

He wants you to listen Kahani Suno of One and Only Legend Chahat Fateh Ali Khan 🤝 https://t.co/2vvLfOCsJi — Intellectual Zombie (@samiullahbajwa_) February 27, 2023

With the release of his PSL anthem, “Yeh Jo Pyara PSL Hai,” Chahat, whose real name is Kashif Rana, rose to fame.

While some social media users mocked the musician, others praised him for his vocal prowess and made comparisons between his song and the original championship hymn.