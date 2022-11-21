CHAMAN: After a break of over a week, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing at Chaman has reopened for trade and cross-border movement of persons following successful negotiations.

In response to firing by a neighbouring nation at Pakistani troops, which resulted in the death of one soldier and two injuries, the border was temporarily closed, according to Deputy Commissioner Chaman.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Afghan Taliban’s spokeswoman, had earlier stated that a high-level Jirga had been formed by the Taliban to try and bring those responsible for the Chaman tragedy to justice.

According to the spokesperson, the Taliban government expressed its sorrow over the incident and established a high-level Jirga to look into it further and prosecute the offenders.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s security institutions are making every effort to prevent tragic incidents like these, Zabihullah added.