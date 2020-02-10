After PML-Q MQM will also be on same page: S.K Niazi

ISLAMABAD: Renowned analyst Sardar Niaz Khan Niazi on Monday revealed that after a successful patch up with PML-Q, PTI government will soon be successful in resolving differences with MQM also.

Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News Sardar Khan Niazi in his talk show ‘Sachi Baat’ said that country is going through serious economic crises and in prevailing situation, any political crisis would make it difficult for the government to bring economy back on track.

Niazi advised political parties of the country to contribute for the betterment of the country in a cordial atmosphere.

He was of the view that incumbent government will complete its tenure and Imran Khan will remain Prime Minister until next general elections. He said Imran Khan is the right man to lead the country.

Senior journalist Muhammad Malick said that it suits PMLQ if Usman Buzdar remains chief Minister of Punjab. He further said that MQM and PMLQ are two political parties which always negotiate best deals.

Senior leader of PMLN Raja Zafar ul Haq said that Shehbaz Sharif is expected to arrive Pakistan on 15th of this month. He further said that incompetency of PTI government is an open secret now and he can’t see incumbent government completing its tenure of five years.

Senior journalist Sohail Warraich while talking in the show lauded S.K. Niazi for writing and excellent book ‘Halqa-e-Ahbab’ which portrays real picture of Pakistani politics and society. He said that it is welcoming that PTI is taking steps to curb inflation but it is saddening that he can’t see any long term policy by government.

Journalist Asad Kharal said that PTI is facing issues because of incompetence of previous governments, but he was optimistic that incumbent government under leadership of Imran Khan will control inflation. Advisor of Punjab government Syed Salman Shah while answering a question said that reduction in inflation is being reported and in coming days people will get massive relief as government is planning to reduce prices of edible items.