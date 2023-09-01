The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has also increased the prices of LP after the increase in oil prices.

After the price hike, LPG became Rs 38.97 paise per kg, Ogra has issued a notification to increase the price of LPG.

After the increase in prices, domestic LPG cylinder of 11.8 kg became Rs 459 85 paise to Rs 2 thousand 833 49 paise.

According to the Ogra notification, the new price of LPG per kg has been fixed at Rs 240 12 paisa while the price increase will be implemented immediately.

It should be noted that the prices of petroleum products were also increased last night, the price of petrol was increased by 14 rupees 91 paisa per liter while the price of diesel was approved by 18 rupees 44 paisa per liter.

On the other hand, after the increase in oil prices, the railways also increased the train fares by 5%