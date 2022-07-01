Karachi’s weather improved as portions of the city received rain in the early hours of Friday, as predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Rain fell at Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Sharae Faisal, and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

According to the top meteorologist, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, the weather in Karachi will be partly cloudy today (Friday) and tomorrow, with a risk of light rain today.

The intensity of the first monsoon phase will remain greater in Sindh, however severe gusts of up to 81 kilometres per hour may blow.”

He went on to say that if the monsoon system only faintly touches Karachi before passing through, 50-70mm of rain could occur, but if the system’s centre goes through Karachi, more than 100mm of rain could fall.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, stated a day earlier that Karachi could get heavy intermittent rain beginning on the evening or night of July 2.

He stated that winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea entered Sialkot and Narowal last night and will enter the upper section of the country with increased strength today.

According to Dr. Sarfaraz, the city is in great danger of flooding.

He warned fisherman that there will be large tidal waves from July 3 to 5, so they should exercise caution when heading into the sea