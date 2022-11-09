The divorce between actors Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman has been finalised, the couple revealed on social media. Rizvi posted a statement on Instagram announcing that she and her husband of nine years have peacefully split up.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Hasan and I have amicably finalised our divorce. We’ve been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us. And the final conclusion is to part our ways for the best,” she wrote.

“However, we are and will always be a family, as we continue to co-parent our two incredibly wonderful girls. Therefore, we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We’ve always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and co-parent, we will be able to continue in the same manner,” Madiha Rizvi wrote.

In an interview she gave in April, Rizvi said she had known Noman and his family for a long time. Later, the Sang-e-Mah celebrity proposed to her after falling in love with her. Noman proposed to Rizvi every Valentine’s Day for eight years, despite the fact that she had previously turned him down a few times. Later, she consented to be his wife, and the two were wed in 2013.