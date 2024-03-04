After 6 consecutive defeats during the Pakistan Super League, the rain proved to be a mercy for Lahore Qalandars and due to rain in Rawalpindi, the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was ended, after which both teams were given one point each.

Despite this point, the team of Lahore Qalandars is at the bottom of the points table, but the players of the team could not remain without celebrating this occasion.

After getting the point, a video of the players of the team was shared on the social media of Lahore Qalandars, in which they were seen playing a segment called (WRONG ANSWERS ONLY). Questions were asked in response to which the players gave all the wrong answers.

In the viral video, it can be seen that at the same time, Sikandar Raza went towards Fakhar Zaman with a hanger in his hand and asked him in what happiness are you going to drink this soup? In response to this, Fakhr Zaman, holding a cup of soup in his hand, said that he has got a point, brother!