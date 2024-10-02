Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who moved to a safe place after the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, appeared in public today for the first time since yesterday’s missile attacks on Israel.

According to Iranian media, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei attended the ceremony held in honor of high performing students. Addressing the event, Ayatollah Khamenei criticized the US and European countries for the tension in the Middle East.

The Supreme Leader of Iran said that peace in the region can be established only if the US and European countries stop their interference and the countries of the region manage themselves.

Ayatollah Khamenei further said that there is an atmosphere of mourning in the country over the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah, but mourning does not mean sitting in a corner. We have to continue our journey.