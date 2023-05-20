Asim Azhar praises PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan for using his music in the PTI protest video that shows the use of force against female protesters.

Imran Khan uploaded a video on Friday night depicting the police’s violence towards PTI female leaders and protestors. The OST for the ISPR production “Sinf-e-Aahan” was utilised in the video. Imran Khan expressed his gratitude for the PTI leader and women’s efforts and bravery in a tweet. Within an hour of him publishing the video to his Twitter account, millions of people had already viewed it.

“The way Pakistani women stood up for Haqeeqi Azadi, they will be remembered and become part of our democratic history,” Imran Khan remarked after posting the video. The cruelty of our security forces and the blatant manner in which they went out of their way to maltreat, injure, and degrade our ladies are other things that will never be forgotten. Inhumane conditions exist for hundreds of prisoners. Imran Khan wrote in his tweet, “This too won’t be forgotten.

“What an honour for me to have this song that I wrote & sang with all my heart shared by the one & only kaptaan @ImranKhanPTI who dedicates this to all the women who are standing up for Pakistan,” Asim Azhar wrote in the caption of the video he shared.

Sinf e Aahan was the most challenging song to write in my career & also the longest. It took me 6 months to write the whole song based on the hardship & struggles that women face everywhere. @ImranKhanPTI thanks for using it as a symbol of power for all the women kaptaan 🙌🏽 — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) May 19, 2023