The Zionist army shelled the border area of Lebanon, and Hezbollah also targeted Israeli checkpoints.

The Zionist forces occupying the Palestinian territories for decades opened another front against them after the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas.

According to the Israeli media, the Zionist army shelled the border area of Lebanon.

Zionist media claim that Israeli forces hit targets after mortar shells were fired from across the Lebanese border.

Now there are reports that Hezbollah has also joined the Israeli-Palestinian war. In Hamas attacks, the number of Israelis killed, including an army colonel, exceeded 500, and 1590 people were injured.

According to al-Manar TV, dozens of Hezbollah fighters have entered Israel from Lebanon.

Hezbollah, an organization from Lebanon, has announced that Hezbollah’s Imad Mughniya unit attacked three Israeli military posts, all three military posts are located in the occupied Sheba Farms.

It should be noted that yesterday, the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas launched such a sudden attack on Israel from land, air, and sea that Israel, occupying the Palestinian territories, did not get a chance to respond at all.

Hamas claimed that they fired more than 5,000 rockets at Israel, while according to foreign media, more than 500 people, including many Israeli soldiers, have been killed and more than 1,800 injured in Hamas attacks.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has also declared war against Hamas and said that he will take revenge on Hamas in any way.

Dozens of rockets were fired by the Israeli forces on the Gaza Strip, in which around 250 Palestinians have been martyred and hundreds injured, while clashes between the al-Qassam Brigades of Hamas and the Zionist forces are still ongoing in many places.