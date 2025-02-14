Following Google, Apple has also changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its online maps.

The move comes after the US Geographic Names Information System officially changed the name on its maps at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Although Google has updated the name on its maps, the company said that people in the US will see the Gulf of America and people in Mexico will see the Gulf of Mexico. Others will see both names on the map.

The US Geographic Names Information System officially updated the name on Sunday. On the other hand, Microsoft has also changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico on its Bing Maps.

On the other hand, the Associated Press, which provides global news to a global audience, will refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its original name, which it has continued to use for 400 years. However, the agency also recognizes the name Gulf of America.