Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced nationwide rallies on Friday in order to press Imran Khan’s demand. After Friday prayers, PTI leader Asad Umar declared that the party will stage nationwide protests, saying that they would go on until Imran Khan’s demands were satisfied.

“Today, following Friday prayers, protests will continue until Imran Khan’s demands are met. Nationwide demonstrations will continue till demands are met, “tweets from Umar.

آج نماز جمعہ کے بعد تمام ملک میں احتجاج ہو گا. جب تک عمران خان کا مطالبہ پورا نہیں ہوتا، ملک گیر احتجاج جاری رہے گا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 4, 2022

You might remember that Umar said in a statement following the shooting incident involving Imran Khan yesterday that Imran Khan had sought the ouster of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a state institution official.