After France banned the sale of the iPhone 12, Belgium also decided to conduct an investigation on the harmful effects of Apple phones on human health.

The Minister of Digitalization of Belgium said that our regulators are also reviewing the matter, we have asked our regulator to review not only the iPhone 12 but also all Apple smartphones and tablets including other phones. The work will be done in progress.

On the other hand, there was no reaction from the European Union regarding the ban on Apple phones and the harmful effects of iPhones on health.

Regarding the ban on Apple products in the Union, the European Commission said that they will wait for the feedback of other member states of the Union before taking any decision.