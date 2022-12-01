After false claims of his girlfriend Malika Arora’s pregnancy hit the internet on Thursday, actor Arjun Kapoor sent a mysterious message.People “cannot get away after wrecking other people’s life,” remarked Arjun on Instagram.

Arjun penned, “At some point, everyone is subject to karma. No matter who you are, you cannot get away with taking advantage of people for the rest of your life. What is thrown out, is thrown back. This is how it operates. The cosmos will give you the retribution you deserve sooner or later.”

Through their social media accounts, Arjun responded to the news right afterwards.You could not have sunk any lower than you have without spreading lies and acting in a negligent, callous, and blatantly immoral manner. he continued.

This journalist has been penning such stories frequently and getting away with them since we have a tendency to disregard them as they circulate in the media and eventually come to pass as fact. This is inappropriate. Please refrain from meddling in our private life.”