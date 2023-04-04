At the hands of unidentified militants while on a motorcycle patrol on Monday in Kohat, two police officers who were donning safety gear perished.

It was revealed in a startling police report that the bullets had entered their bulletproof vest, tragically resulting in the loss of life.

On a motorcycle in the Tapi city region, constables Qasim and Ayaz were being attacked as they were riding to Taraweeh duty. From the front, the criminals started shooting at them, instantly killing them.

In order to find out how this could have occurred, the incident prompted an investigation. Concerns have been raised about the reliability and efficiency of this type of protective equipment in light of the event.

Shaheed Constable Qasim was wounded in the torso by four bullets that passed through his bulletproof vest, according to a police spokesperson.

The report also mentioned that the gun attack caused damage to the jacket and helmet. In order to find the attackers, police cordoned off the neighbourhood.

When reached, Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police’s inspector general, stated that he had directed a comprehensive inquiry into how the bullets managed to penetrate the bulletproof vests.

He declared that the police agency would look into the incident in which two officers’ helmets and jackets were shot through by bullets. The department’s goal, he continued, is to identify the cause of the equipment’s inability to safeguard them.