Dhananjaya de Silva, a century-maker for Sri Lanka, cautioned on Wednesday that adverse weather will force Pakistan to bowl first on the final day of the second Test.

In order to maintain their chances of winning the series, Sri Lanka gave Pakistan a record-high target of 508 and then held them to 89-1. The hosts were robbed of valuable time when they declared their second innings on 360-8 because only six overs could be bowled during the last session before poor lighting forced a halt to play.

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s opener, was batting on 46 at the time of stumps, 419 runs from the impossible mark. Babar Azam, the Pakistani team’s captain, would have to bat through the last three sessions to ensure a tie and a 1-0 series victory for the visitors. He is currently on 26 runs.