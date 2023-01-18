BOLAN: On Tuesday night, some miscreants blew up a 12-inch gas pipeline close to Sirajabad in Bolan, cutting off the gas supply to Quetta and the surrounding area.

According to Bolan Deputy Commissioner Samiullah Agha, the sabotage incident took place about 8 o’clock. The pipeline was destroyed by the suspects using explosives. He claimed that investigators from the law had started looking for the causes of the tragedy.

As per Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) authorities, Quetta would not be able to get gas and that the gas pressure will also stay low for the next 48 hours in some areas.