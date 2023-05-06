NEW DELHI: Following a recent helicopter crash in the occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed one life, the Indian Army has halted its fleet of Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv.

Two pilots and one technician were aboard an ALH Dhruv that crashed on Thursday in the Marwa neighbourhood of the nearby Kishtwar district.

The incident resulted in the death of a technician and severe injury to the two pilots.

The fleet was grounded, according to officials, as a precaution. They said that once the clearance procedure was over, they will be able to fly once more.

In March, in response to similar accidents, both the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard grounded their respective ALH Dhruv fleets.

Dhruv helicopters used by the coast guard and navy were reportedly undergoing technical inspection at the time, according to Indian media.