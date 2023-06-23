All five aboard a submersible that went missing near the Titanic disaster, including two Pakistanis, perished — most likely in an instant — following what the US Coast Guard described as a “catastrophic implosion” at the depths of the ocean on Thursday.

British explorer Hamish Harding, French specialist Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-British tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, and Stockton Rush, CEO of the sub’s operating company OceanGate Expeditions, were also present.

An international search and rescue effort that had captured the attention of the entire globe since the small tourist vessel went missing in the North Atlantic four days earlier came to an end with the sombre announcement.

According to examination, debris discovered on the bottom 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic was compatible with the implosion of the sub’s pressure chamber, Rear Admiral John Mauger told reporters in Boston.

On behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command, I offer my deepest condolences to the families, Mauger continued.

OceanGate stated that during this awful moment, “our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families.”

According to a statement from the group, “these men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.”

An underwater robot had found a “debris field” in the search area, the Coast Guard reported early on Thursday.