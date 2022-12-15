KARACHI: On Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ruled that there should be no further cases filed in the province against Senator Azam Swati of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regarding the contentious tweets issue.

Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon apologised to the court at the beginning of the session for his remarks made during the prior appearance.

The SHC was also informed by Sindh Prosecutor General Faiz Shah that Islamabad Police had been given custody of Swati. Additionally, he stated that the senator has been charged in “C class” instances.

The government attorney stated that all applications were previously ineffective and added that the cases were filed by private individuals.

He said, “Law required that the statement of these folks be recorded.”

Justice Karim Khan Agha praised the IG Memon and the Sindh government for handling the “issue” at this point.

The court subsequently ordered that Azam Swati not be the subject of any more FIRs in the case. Additionally, it stated that Swati was the subject of many cases in various parts of the province stemming from a single charge.

The court further ordered that the C class report be delivered to the relevant courts in three days.

The court then decided on the petitions brought by Usman Swati, the son of a PTI lawmaker.

Swati was relocated to Islamabad

Swati has reportedly been transferred to Islamabad and placed in the custody of the police, according to reports. They claimed that the senator was flown from Sukkur to the capital on a special aircraft.

The C class report must be provided to the appropriate courts in three days, the judge further instructed.

The court then made a decision about the petitions filed by Usman Swati, a PTI lawmaker’s son.