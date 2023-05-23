Moments after a court in Gujrat ordered Shireen Mazari’s release in a case involving inciting violence, she was detained again.

Police in the case brought the politician, 72, before a judicial magistrate. Her attorney asserted throughout the court that his client did not take part in any protests and pointed out that the police had no supporting documentation.

The judge ordered the police to release Mazari after hearing arguments. The senior lawmaker was arrested for the fifth time as she exited the courtroom and was brought away by a “Vigo” vehicle.

The PTI leader’s arrest had been ruled unconstitutional the day before by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench, which also ordered her release.

Shireen Mazari was detained by the Punjab police for the fourth time in a case that had been reported in Kharian as soon as she was let out of the Adiala jail.

Last week, Mazari, was detained for the third time as the previous government claimed that police had kidnapped a party leader in flagrant defiance of an order from the Islamabad High Court.

Shireen Mazari’s rearrest was denounced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who added: “This regime is reaching new lows. Her health is precarious, and putting her through this trauma by detaining her again after the courts granted her bail just serves to destroy her spirit.