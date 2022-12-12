Following his unceremonious elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo received support from Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli.

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 on Saturday night to advance to the tournament’s semi-finals as the first African and Arab nation.

After his team’s terrible performance in the knockout stage, the 37-year-old Portuguese great received criticism. Ronaldo left the field at the final whistle inconsolable, as this was also his final World Cup.

Being an athlete and one of Ronaldo’s most ardent admirers, Kohli must have understood the strain Ronaldo was under.

No trophy or title can ever undo the work you’ve done for this sport and for sports fans worldwide, wrote Kohli, who resigned as India’s all-formats captain after receiving harsh criticism for his management style.

“No title adequately captures your influence on people or the emotions I, along with many others worldwide, experience when we watch you play. That is a divine gift. A true blessing for a man who gives it his all every time, epitomises effort and commitment, and serves as a role model for all athletes. The star hitter said, “You are the greatest person I’ve ever known.

The remarkable victory

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the game’s only goal just before halftime at the Al-Thumama Stadium, dealing a massive blow against the established order of football and clinching a semi-final showdown on Wednesday against either England or France, who will play one other later on Saturday.

Despite losing crucial defender Nayef Aguerd before the game, his back four teammates, and captain Romain Saiss early in the second half to injury, it was one of Morocco’s finest performances in Qatar, full of tenacious defending and deft counters that kept at bay a collection of international luminaries.