Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper-batsman for Pakistan, stated on Friday that he tries to serve the needs of his team instead of worrying about ranking first in the T20I rankings.

At the Hagley Oval earlier today, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in a tri-nation series, helped by Rizwan’s incredible 50-ball 78 and aggressive bowling from the bowlers.

On Wednesday, the wicket-keeper batsman maintained his top status in the T20I batting rankings published by the International Cricket Council (ICC), despite Suryakumar Yadav, an Indian dynamic batsman, closing the rating difference to only 16 points.

Rizwan stated in a press conference following the opening victory: “I have no interest in dominating the competition. I’m attempting to meet Pakistan’s needs. You become pessimistic when you consider becoming number one and man of the match.”

“I enjoy the way Suryakumar Yadav plays, and he plays well. The distinction between top order and intermediate order must be made “Added he.