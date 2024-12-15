Lahore: After Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim announced their retirement from international cricket, another cricketer Mohammad Irfan announced his retirement today

Tall fast bowler Mohammad Irfan announced his retirement from international cricket on the social networking website X.

In a statement released on social media, Mohammad Irfan said that I have decided to retire, I am grateful to my teammates, coaching staff and everyone for their support.

He said that I will continue to support the game that gave me everything.

The tall left-arm fast bowler represented Pakistan in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20 matches in his career.

It should be remembered that this is the national cricketer’s announcement to say goodbye to international cricket in the last three days. Before Mohammad Irfan, fast bowler Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Mohammad Irfan have also said goodbye to international cricket.