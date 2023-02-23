PESHAWAR: Torkham Border, a crucial point of entry for people and goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan, has reopened.

On Sunday night, the Torkham, the key crossing point for people and commodities between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan, was shut down.

Villagers at the Torkham border crossing had reported hearing a lot of shooting on Monday morning, but a Taliban spokesperson had denied any fighting and claimed things were under control.

The 2,600 km (1,615 mile) boundary has been the source of disputes between the neighbours for many years.

“Losses have been incurred by traders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan as a result of the shutdown of the border crossing. Heavy trucks are stuck in lengthy lines on both sides of the border “The Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s director, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, stated.