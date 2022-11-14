ISLAMABAD: After a protracted journey to Britain marked by his political meetings with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif has returned home.He reportedly prolonged his stay in London twice due to health issues brought on by his demanding schedule, according to family sources.

The PM Shehbaz rescheduled his flight home for Sunday after his family recommended him not to go on Saturday due to a fever he had developed, according to sources close to the Sharif family.The PM had been expected to depart for Pakistan on Friday after attending the COP27 conference in Egypt, but he decided to stay an extra day.

The prime minister and his older brother, Nawaz Sharif, discussed political issues and the choice of the new army chief during his time in London.The leadership of the PML-N, a significant player in the ruling coalition, decided to nominate the senior-most officer whose name appears first on the list that would be forwarded to the government.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), will step down on November 29.The premier was in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, before arriving in London, where he co-hosted the COP27 climate change summit and attended it.

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to take collective responsibility and support Pakistan at the climate summit because the catastrophic floods had wreaked havoc and caused more than $30 billion in damages.