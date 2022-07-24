Galle: Oshada Fernando, Sri Lanka’s opener, gave his country a strong start against Pakistan on Sunday. It was the former captain Angelo Mathews’ historic 100th Test match.

At the start of the break, the hosts in Galle lost another wicket when Kusal Mendis was run out on three by Agha Salman’s direct toss while the batsman was blocking at the non-strikers’ end.

By halftime, the home team had 96 for two, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne sitting on 28.

Against Pakistani fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah, Oshada and the left-handed Karunaratne got off to a tentative start but soon found confidence to put on 92 runs together.Oshada smashed injured quick Shaheen Shah Afridi’s replacement, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, for a six down the ground before hitting Hasan with a brilliant cover drive for four.

With a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, he scored his sixth Test fifty, but the bowler struck back at him the next ball by having the batsman caught behind.

Karunaratne continued to rotate the strike but required assistance from the physio again, having his ankle strapped and then given a back massage and medication before batting during the second break.

At the outset of the Test, Mathews, 35, was honoured by Sri Lanka Cricket and was joined by his family as the hosts attempted to recover from their opening defeat in the two-match series.