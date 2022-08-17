ANKARA: Following months of steadily improving relations, Turkey and Israel announced on Wednesday that they will re-appoint their respective ambassadors, or more four years after they were summoned back.

Due to riots on the Gaza border against the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, where 60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops, the two regional powers had their ambassadors removed in 2018.

Energy, though, is emerging as a crucial area for prospective cooperation as they attempt to restore long-strained relations.The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday that the two nations have resolved to fully reestablish diplomatic ties.

After a conversation here between prime minister and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, “it was finally agreed to once again upgrade the level of the relations between the two nations to that of full diplomatic relationship and to return ambassadors and consuls general,” according to a statement from Lapid’s office.

“Deepening relations will contribute to growing economic, trade, and cultural links, boosting regional stability, and deepening ties between the two peoples,” it was noted.

Following more than a decade of animosity, the trips of both foreign ministers and Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey in March helped to improve relations.