On Friday, Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said that the problem preventing users from accessing its social networking platforms had been resolved.A spokeswoman for Meta said, “Earlier today, a configuration change resulted in some users having issues accessing our products.”

According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, more than 11,000 users of Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger had problems accessing the applications, sending messages, and registering into their accounts.

Just earlier this week, the messaging service WhatsApp owned by Meta experienced a worldwide outage that was subsequently fixed. Downdetector tracks outages by aggregating status data from a variety of sources, including user-submitted issues on its platform. There is a possibility that the outage is affecting more clients.