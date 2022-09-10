A Muslim sister in Pakistan and her Sikh brother in India have reunited after being apart for 75 years.

Amarjit Singh and Kulsoom Akhtar were divided in the 1947 partition of India and Pakistan, along with many others. Singh was abandoned by his immigrant Muslim parents.

The siblings met together again after more than seven decades, and Singh was seen in his wheelchair, crying, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. He crossed the border at Attari and Wagah to get there. When Kulsoom, 65, finally saw her long-lost brother after so many years, she was unable to contain her tears.

Kulsoom travelled from her hometown of Faislabad to meet Singh with her son Shahzad Ahmed. As they hugged one another, the couple could be seen crying.

Kulsoom claimed to have been born in Pakistan after her parents immigrated here, according to the Express Tribune. She claimed that in 1947, the parents abandoned a brother and a sister in a Jalandhar neighbourhood.

Kulsoom recalled how her mother broke down in tears when speaking about her lost children. She continued by saying she had never anticipated meeting her siblings.

However, Kulsoom’s father’s friend Sardar Dara Singh met her when he travelled to Pakistan a few years ago. The mother of Kulsoom felt a glimmer of optimism and told Sardar about her children and the name of their village.

Later, Sardar informed her that although her son was still alive, her daughter had passed dead.