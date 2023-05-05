Pathaan, the blockbuster movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, achieves even another significant milestone by becoming the first Hindi film to ever have its world premiere in Bangladesh following the country’s 1971 division.

On May 12, Bangladesh will see the theatrical debut of Pathaan, according to Nelson D’Souza, Vice President of International Distributions.

According to Nelson, “movies have always served as a unifying influence across nations, races, and civilizations. It transcends divisions, motivates people, and makes a big contribution to fostering racial harmony.

We are thrilled that Pathaan, which has achieved historic success everywhere, will now have the chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.

He thanked the authorities and stated, “We are grateful to the authorities for their decision as Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971.”

He also disclosed that Bangladesh is home to a sizable fan base for Shah Rukh Khan. So, after getting the go-ahead, they decided to release his most recent blockbuster in the nation.

Shah Rukh Khan has a sizable fan base in Bangladesh, and we believe Pathaan—our most recent offering from YRF’s Spy Universe—is the ideal first Hindi-language movie to be released there and reflect Indian culture and cinema in all of its splendour.

Siddharth Aanad is the director of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone play the leading parts in it as well. The movie amassed more than INR 1000 crore worldwide, completely dominating the Indian box office.