In the third one-day international of the five-match series, played in Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by a margin of 26 runs. The Men in Green have now defeated the Kiwis in an ODI series for the first time since 2011.

Under Shahid Afridi’s guidance, they last defeated the Black Caps in a series while on tour in New Zealand ahead of the 2011 World Cup.

From 2011 to 2023, the Green Shirts had four straight ODI series defeats against New Zealand, including two whitewashes.

Prior to the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Babar Azam-led team suffered a three-match series loss by a score of 2-1 at home.

Pakistan would become the first team in history to hold the top spot in the ICC ODI rating if they win the final two games planned in Karachi.

Speaking of the match, the home team scored a respectable total of 288 runs thanks to Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam’s outstanding innings.

The skipper scored 54 runs off 62 balls, including three fours and a six, compared to the left-handed batter’s 90 runs off 107 balls, which included seven boundaries and a maximum.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Wasim each grabbed two wickets, and Salman Agha claimed one wicket as the visitors were bowled out for 261 runs.