ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him about the committee’s efforts to further highlight the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) issue at different global fora.

The chairman mentioned these efforts made at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the European Union, the US Congress and at other international bodies in cooperation with other stakeholders.

Afridi also apprised the prime minister of the ongoing uplift projects in Kohat division.

The prime minister lauded efforts of the committee to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level and directed for further expediting of their efforts for the cause.

He also directed the chairman Kashmir committee to ensure timely completion of all the development schemes in Kohat division, so that residents could be provided with maximum relief and facilities.