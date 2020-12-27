Pakistan dropped three catches and also missed a review against lbw decision against Williamson.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi said that he is “100 per cent frustrated” by Pakistan dropping catches after the first day of their first Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Afridi was the only wicket taker for Pakistan as New Zealand ended the day on 222/3 with captain Kane Williamson on 94 and Henry Nicholls on 42.

“They batted hard but I am 100% frustrated by the dropped catches. It’s disappointing when you drop catches, and we didn’t take the review (on Williamson),” Afridi is quoted was saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Pakistan dropped three catches and also missed a review against lbw decision against Williamson. This meant that while they reduced New Zealand to 13/2 in the first 11 overs, they could only get one more wicket for the rest of the day.

“We did try to get wickets early on with new balls and took two wickets but if you don’t take catches it will be difficult. It’s a part of the game but if you need to win matches you have to take catches and have to improve the fielding. They know how to play in their conditions so it is tough, but the ball is still new and tomorrow we will come hard to take wickets as early as possible,” said Afridi.